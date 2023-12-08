During operations of the 188th Brigade in the heart of the Shuja'iyya area in Gaza, forces from the Counter-Terrorism Unit (Lotar), together with the 74th Battalion, encountered a Hamas terrorist cell within a school compound in the area.

The terrorists attempted to draw the force into a deadly ambush and were eliminated.

The soldiers searched the area of the school and discovered a tunnel shaft inside one of the classrooms. The tunnel route leads to a mosque in the area.

“This is another example of Hamas’ cynical abuse of schools, they have turned places that should be safe-havens for children into hideouts for terrorists,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

A special squad from the Counter Terrorism Unit (Lotar) is operating in the Gaza Strip for the first time as part of the 188th Brigade. The squad includes soldiers specialized in breaching and demolitions, as well as snipers, who have been operating with elite units since the start of the ground operation.

