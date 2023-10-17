Member of the European Parliament, Assita Kanko, attacked her colleague Manuel Pineda, a member of parliament who in the past compared Israel to Nazis, in a debate in the European Parliament.

Pineda, a Spanish politician who represents the extremist United Left coalition, previously hosted terrorists from organizations close to the “Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine” and over the years has met with and supported senior members of the BDS movement.

Kanko pondered why Pinada did not condemn the massacres by Hamas of the residents of the south of Israel:

“I’m very shocked by the intervention of my colleague. We all here stand for human rights. We stand for the fact that all humans are equal. I really don’t know where you have been staying in the past days, but maybe you were on the moon or anywhere else, but have you seen what happened in Israel?”

“Have you seen that people went into houses to find human beings, to bring them outside, to kill, kidnap, or kill the babies just because they are Jews?”

“Do you remember history?”

“Do you remember what happened on European soil?”

“Do you want anything like that to happen again?”

“Did you see that a teacher was killed in France last Friday?”

“That today marks 3 years of the assassination and beheading of Samuel Paty.”

“Why don’t you speak up against the violation of our fundamental rights and our values in Europe.”

Have you seen the people also chanting in Rome, in London, in Paris, in Amsterdam, in Rotterdam, saying that we are the bad ones, saying that they are defending Palestinians, but in fact they are supporting the Islamic terror group Hamas.”

“Did you see that?”

“Why don’t you speak against that?”

“You know … the Palestinians are the first victims of the Hamas. Shame on you!”

In response, many members cheered Kanko for her speech.