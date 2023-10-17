IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi published a message to soldiers and commanders amid the war against Hamas.

“Dear IDF Soldiers and Commanders, the State of Israel is at war and will prevail!” wrote Halevi.

“On Saturday morning, October 7 2023, Hamas terror organization commenced a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel. They seek to destabilize Israel's sovereignty by carrying out cruel and criminal actions. During this fateful hour, we are keeping our oath to protect our homeland and Israel's freedom and are fighting back,” he added.

“This is the eleventh consecutive day that the IDF is striking the enemy from the air, ground and sea. We destroyed enemy infrastructure, leadership and capabilities and caused significant damage. We will pursue and catch them everywhere and will strike them with force. We are determined and unified in our mission to protect our home and are prepared for any situation at every front. Our uncompromising responsibility is to overwhelm the enemy and restore security everywhere,” said Kochavi.

“IDF Soldiers, we took a hard hit and we are responsible, but now the initiative is in our hands. Every single one of you has a role in the challenges we face ahead. The war will be difficult and long and the IDF will prevail,” he wrote.

“The IDF will prevail because of our dedication to the mission, our bravery, and camaraderie. The IDF will prevail because our war is just. The IDF will prevail thanks to the might of the nation we are a part of. We will prevail because of our abilities and because we trained for this mission. We will prevail, and in everything that we do we will act according to the IDF spirit and its values. We will remember our comrades, soldiers, commanders, security forces; the rapid response teams and the civilians that bravely stormed the enemy, and courageously fought and saved many lives. They fought and paid with their lives, but their blood was not absorbed into the soil in vain; they are our legacy, and we will continue their mission,” added Kochavi.

“The Israeli people have faced hardships before. The IDF was and still is the protector of the nation, and we are a generation of fighters that are another link in the chain of generations of protectors of the country. Our power, determination and unity will prevail in this chapter of history as well.”

“The citizens of Israel trust in you. I trust in you. Be strong and of courage,” concluded the Chief of Staff.