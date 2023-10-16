IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, during a press briefing on Monday morning, discussed the relocation of Gaza residents.

Hamas prevented residents of the Gaza Strip from relocating, hundreds of thousands have already moved south. I again call on residents of Gaza City and the area: Go south." he stated. "Hamas has shown its brutality to the civilians of Israel, and now it's doing the same to the residents of Gaza City and the area.

Regarding the northern front, he stated: "The IDF is ready and strong; we reinforced our forces, and we respond to every attack forcefully.