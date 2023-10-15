President Isaac Herzog this morning (Sunday) visited Kibbutz Be'eri after the massacre of the community's residents by Hamas terrorists on Simchat Torah a little over a week ago.

During his visit, President Herzog presided over the reopening of the Be'eri printing house for the first time following the massacre.

Standing in front of the ruins of the residents' homes, Herog said: "This land is saturated with blood. There was life here, there was a paradise here that turned into hell. We have a moral and national duty to return it to being a paradise. This is a tremendous duty. A duty to their memory, a duty to the families, a duty to, as much as possible, bring home the abductees."

Herzog added: "It's terrible to see this place. We see the extent of the monstrous cruelty of the enemy. We need to understand that this enemy must be punished with full severity. This enemy must be eliminated with full force."

At the printing house, the president restarted the printing machines and said: "Out of the bereavement, the tears, the terrible pain, and the darkness which occurred in this settlement, and all the surrounding settlements - from here we say to the entire world that 'nothing will break us.' The Be'eri printing house is a source of pride, the pride of Be'eri. Ben, the factory manager is here to put the machines back into operation, and to tell the world: We are here and we are not leaving here! We will get life back on track slowly and surely and return to prove to the whole world, and also to our enemy - you will never break us, the nation of Israel lives."

Later, Herzog met with the IDF soldiers deployed in the sector and sought to strengthen them and thank them for their heroism which is a symbol and example for the world, and for their determination to win the war.