Hungarian Zionists stand with Israel. This clip, sent by the Hungarian Zionist newspaper to Arutz Sheva, accompanies their wishes for Israel's security and safetly, along with thankfulness that today, in our own land, we can fight back against our enemies.

The photo accompanying this article is of a memorial to the Hungarian Jews killed by the Nazis at the edge of the Danube River in Budapest. and depicts their shoes left behind on the bank when they fell into the river after having been shot during World War II.

Background Music: Solo Kokosh Mar (words below, English at end)

Sol a kokosh mar, moygvred megvirt mar, jzald er jzerbn,

shik mejzerbn,

sheitl edje mahdar,

jzald er jzerbn,

shik mejzerbn,

sheitl edje mahdar



De mitschada mahdahr? De mitschada mahdahr? Sharga labba

jinji a saya,

engem uda vahar,

Sharga labba

kik a saya,

engem uda vahar.



Vahr mahdahar vahr - Vahr mahdahar vahr!

Ha az Ish-ten neked rendel,

ah tied less uz mahr.

Ha az Ish-ten neked rendel,

ah tied less uz mahr.



Deh mikhor less uz mar?

Deh mikhor less uz mar? "Yibaneh haMikdash,

Ir Tzion Timalei",

Akhur less uz mar. "Yibaneh haMikdash,

Ir Tzion Timalei",

Ahkar leseg mar.

Translation:

The sun is rising now, the rooster crows now. Near a green forest, is a wide field, where a bird walks around.



What sort of bird is this? What sort of bird is this?

With yellow feet, and a pearl-whi​te beak, he is waiting to go home. With yellow feet, and blue-gree​n wings, he is waiting to go home.



Wait,​ birdy, wait! Wait, birdy, wait!

Until​ God decides it is the right time, then you will go home.



But when will it be? But when will it be?

When "The Temple is rebuilt and then the city of Zion will be filled" - that is when it will be. When "The Temple is rebuilt and then the city of Zion will be filled" - that is when it will be.



("Why​ is it taking so long? Why is it taking so long? 'Because of our sins, we were exiled from our land', that it why it is. 'Because of our sins, we were exiled from our land', that it why it is.")



Trans​lation by Yitzchak Kolakowsk​i, uploaded by the author

Story:

Rebbe Isaac Taub of Kalov, zy"a, (1751-1821) overheard this Hungarian song being sung by a gentile shepherd boy. He recognized the tune to be from the ancient Holy Temple in Jerusalem. He "bought" the song from the boy, and the boy immediately forgot the song once the Rebbe learned it. He added the words in Hebrew about Temple, recognizing the story of the bird to actually be a parable of the exile of the Jewish people waiting for God to take us home.

Solo Kokosh Mar is sung at many events attended by Jews of Hungarian origins.

