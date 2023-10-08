We are at war. A difficult, painful and surprising war. Many have been killed, many of our families and friends have been hurt, many are now fighting for their lives. It is no coincidence that the war began on Simchat Torah. The root of the word sameach, joy, is S.M.Ch, which is a combination of the words sham moach, there, intelligence. This is the time to use our brains, our mental and spiritual consciousness:

1) Despite the terrible pain for the dead and wounded, use your intelligence: This is not the Holocaust, not the Yom Kippur War and not the end of the State of Israel. This is a terrorist organization that the State of Israel will certainly defeat. It's not a matter of if, but when.

2) Despite the temptation to indulge in depression now and obsessively watch the news – use your intelligence: everyone will be updated on official channels and with the exact amount of news in order to do exactly what is needed

3) Transmitting and watching rumors and videos does not to activate the brain but intensifies imagination and hysteria. Filter out irrelevant posts and amplify reinforcing messages.

4) Our children now need parents who act with mindfully and with composure. Help mediate the news to them; pray, and most importantly, radiate faith and confidence. Challenging days await us.

5) Most importantly: use your brain - the story of the people of Israel did not begin yesterday and will not end today. We've been through more difficult things than these. Remember the beginning of COVID - the cost of the deaths was terrible, but the people of Israel and the world always triumph over evil. There is a God and "the Lord will not abandon His people, nor will He forsake His portion" (Psalms 94, 14).

The bad will pass

The good will prevail

With the help of God

