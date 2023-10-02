Senior members of the Agudat Yisrael faction of UTJ toldIsrael National News that they will demand Hassidic judges in the upcoming elections for Israel's religious tribunals.

"Traditionally, we do not interfere in the elections for the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, but there is an issue that is important to us and that is the appointment of Hasidic judges," said the faction.

According to the sources, "As we know, in the coming months about 15 judges are expected to be appointed. According to publications thus far, one third will be from Religious Zionism, one third from Shas and one third from United Torah Judaism. There will be a demand from our side towards the Lithuanian community that they appoint Hasidic judges and not only Lithuanian judges."