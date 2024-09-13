בית מדרש
בית מדרשצילום: Yossi Zamir /Flash90

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Ki Teizei
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Ki Teizei, the Torah mentions what the Israelite soldier needs to do for the 'Yefat Toar' to be his wife.

Question
If he did what he was required to do, why does Rashi say that ultimately he will hate the woman and she will bear him a rebellious son?

Answer
Outside Eretz Yisrael, one fulfills mitzvot because they are God’s decrees. In the Land, there is also the connection between mitzvot and objective goodness, like a doctor's instructions.

Mesechet Ketubot 110b
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nir Shaul

The Gemara in Ketubot says that anyone who lives in the Land of Israel is considered as one that has a God.

Question
Why is there more fulfillment to live in the Land of Israel than outside the Land of Israel?

Answers
1. The fulfillment of mitzvot includes a Jewish national aspect. A significant number of mitzvot cannot be fulfilled outside Eretz Yisrael. Without the Nation of Israel in its Land, there is a great void in the Divine service of Am Yisrael.

2. Kuzari presents a metaphor; planting a vineyard. Am Yisrael's ability to grow and blossom properly, and to achieve sanctity, depends on its being in Eretz Yisrael.

