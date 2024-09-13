We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Ki Teizei

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Ki Teizei, the Torah mentions what the Israelite soldier needs to do for the 'Yefat Toar' to be his wife.



Question

If he did what he was required to do, why does Rashi say that ultimately he will hate the woman and she will bear him a rebellious son?



Answer

Outside Eretz Yisrael, one fulfills mitzvot because they are God’s decrees. In the Land, there is also the connection between mitzvot and objective goodness, like a doctor's instructions.

Mesechet Ketubot 110b

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nir Shaul