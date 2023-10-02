MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) commented as to why former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Rabbi Benny Lau have not yet responded to the violence of the protesters who prevented the Yom Kippur prayer initiated by the Rosh Yehudi organization in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv.

"A week has passed since the horrific events on the eve of Yom Kippur. I wonder to myself what goes through the minds of Naftali Bennett and Rabbi Lau, people who are always the first to condemn, be disgusted, and beat the public's chest with any nonsense that someone from the national camp does, especially if he is religious."

"Now, though, despite the fact that they expressed themselves this week on a variety of issues, they did not see fit to comment regarding the violent horror shows from Tel Aviv," Tal wrote on X. "I have no desire to bash them for their choice, I ask this with sorrow and wonder where they lost their way."