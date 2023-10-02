Police on Monday arrested three suspects who shouted inciteful nationalistic chants at Jews who were finishing a visit to the Temple Mount.

The incident occurred in the morning near the Chain Gate when a handful of rioters confronted Jewish visitors who were ending their visit to the Temple Mount.

After the rioters did not adhere to the officers' instructions, they were pushed back, and the police apprehended three suspects who carried out the provocation.

The police also discussed the claims against them by the Jewish visitors and stated that the individual visitors who violated the rules on the mount were detained and removed from the site: "Unfortunately, in this regard as well, extreme factors try to defame the police and the officers who operate in the act."

The police stated further: "Recently, we have identified endless attempts to incite on the internet by skewing reality. Amid the continued incitement on social media, and in contrast to the inciteful propaganda by the terror organizations, we clarify that there has not been any change to the existing practice on the Temple Mount. The terror organizations' propaganda, the incitement on the internet, and the other provocations won't change anything regarding the Temple Mount.

Muslim prayers will continue as scheduled, even during the Jewish holidays. Visits by non-Muslim tourists and Israelis to the Temple Mount will continue during the weekdays and in the morning hours, in accordance with the visit rules. Any violation of the rules on the Temple Mount is and will be dealt with appropriately."

The statement concludes: "The terror organizations have one interest: to incite violence and harm the routine life between Jews and Arabs in the area by fear-mongering, publishing lies and false propaganda. Anyone who incites violence, acts violently, disturbs the peace, or attempts to disrupt routine life in Jerusalem, the Old City, and the Temple Mount will be dealt with determinedly and with zero tolerance. We will continue to work in the holy sites to preserve security and order and to allow the freedom of worship for everyone according to the law and the existing practice."