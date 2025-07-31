Roi Wasserstein, a 24-year-old reservist from Netanya who served as a medic in the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade, died by suicide on Wednesday.

Wasserstein, who worked in a medical evacuation unit, was involved in some of the most harrowing operations during the war, assisting in the evacuation of wounded soldiers and retrieving bodies from combat zones. Since the conflict began, he served more than 300 days in reserve duty, with his most recent deployment ending in May 2025.

Friends and family say he had spoken openly in recent months about the emotional toll of his service and the trauma he endured. Despite his service, he will not be officially recognized as a fallen soldier by the IDF, and will be laid to rest in a civilian cemetery.

Earlier this week, another reservist, Ariel Meir from Ofakim, was found dead in his home. Meir was a father of four and had served on the IDF’s body identification team since October 7. His role exposed him to highly distressing scenes, and he had reportedly been struggling with mental health challenges.

Following Meir’s death, the Military Police have launched an investigation, with findings to be submitted to the Military Prosecution for review.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you can contact ERAN at 1201 or via WhatsApp at 052-8451201. You can also reach out to SAHAR - the Assistance and Listening Network - for anonymous, professional support.