Rosh Yehudi released a statement Sunday evening, stating that the reconciliation efforts with the Tel Aviv Municipality regarding Sukkot events that were planned and canceled – has still not been successful.

"Unfortunately, since the court's decision on the eve of Sukkot that the parties must reach a compromise, Rosh Yehudi has been working to reach a reasonable compromise with the Tel Aviv municipality, but at the end of the negotiations between the parties, the municipality rejected any attempt at a compromise. Petty politics defeated logic, common sense and public welfare," the statement read.

"Rosh Yehudi insists that it did not violate the law and because of the postponement of the compromise, the organization will prove its position in court, demanding that the Tel Aviv municipality return the license that it had already granted. We tried to reach a reasonable compromise and we are still willing to do so in order to not reward the troublemakers," the organization said.

On the eve of Sukkot, the judge of the Administrative Affairs Court in Tel Aviv, Magen Altuvia, rejected Rosh Yehudi’s appeal against the Tel Aviv Municipality's decision to revoke the permits for Sukkot events.

However, the court asked the Tel Aviv municipality to come "immediately to talks, in an attempt to reach a compromise that will be satisfactory for all parties, in the spirit of the holiday and out of respect for the general public in Tel Aviv, including all sectors and shades."

Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel (Shas) responded to the judge's decision, "A day when a judge in a district court does not know the plain language of a basic law is a day of judgement for the system. The judicial system desperately needs trust and that is not how it is built."

Chairman of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), commented, "The events in Tel Aviv had potential for the judicial system to demonstrate that they are protecting society against governmental tyranny, discrimination and arbitrariness. Instead, we are evident that there is no connection between a court with infinite power, unparalleled in the world, and the protection of rights, or of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel."