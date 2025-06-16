Iran has reportedly informed mediators Qatar and Oman that it is unwilling to negotiate a ceasefire while it remains under Israeli attack, an official familiar with the communications told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, stated, "The Iranians informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes."

The source further emphasized that Iran made it "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack."

Israel initiated a surprise attack on Iran Friday morning, a comprehensive operation that reportedly eliminated the top echelon of Iran's military command and inflicted damage upon its nuclear sites. Jerusalem has indicated that this campaign is set to escalate in the coming days.

In response, Tehran has issued a stark warning, vowing to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation, marking what has rapidly emerged as the most significant confrontation to date between the long-standing enemies.

The official clarified to Reuters that media reports suggesting Iran had appealed to Oman and Qatar to engage the United States in brokering a ceasefire and renewing nuclear talks were inaccurate.

Neither Iran's foreign ministry nor the foreign ministries of Qatar and Oman responded to Reuters' requests for comment.