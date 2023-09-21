הרב נריה מנגן ניגוני ימים נוראים ארכיון בית הציונות הדתית

The Beit Hazionut Hadatit archive on Tuesday revealed a special video in which Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Neria can be see singing the High Holiday prayer tunes.

In the video clips, which were filmed in the Jewish year 5753 (1993) in Rabbi Neria's home, the rabbi can be seen speaking and singing his tunes and the, "Vekhol ma'aminim," "Atah zokheir ma'aseh olam," and other prayers from the High Holiday services.

It is told that when Rabbi Neria would reach, the words, "umamlikh melakhim (and anoints kings -ed.)" in the, "Vekhol ma'aminim" prayer, he sang the words to the tune of Israel's national anthem, "Hatikva," thus invoking a prayer for the entire country.