Ishay Ribo just released the official live video of “Sibat Hasibot,” from his second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden last year - a landmark moment of Jewish pride and unity at the world’s most famous arena.

After becoming the first Israeli artist to sell out MSG year after year, this Thursday, he makes history again - headlining the legendary Bethel Woods, one of America’s most prestigious open-air venues and a global landmark in music history.

From MSG in Manhattan to Bethel Woods in upstate New York, Ribo is placing Jewish music at the heart of global culture.