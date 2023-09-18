Israel Police head of operations Major General Sigal Bar-Tzvi on Monday morning updated the police force's senior command staff regarding preparations for the remainder of the holidays in the Jewish month of Tishrei, and especially for Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

In her statements, Bar-Tzvi noted that there has been a rise in the number of warnings of potential terror attacks.

"Like every year ahead of the Tishrei holidays, we have raised the level of alert in certain areas around the country, especially for the cities of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and centers of prayer and entertainment," she said.

"In the weeks which preceded the Tishrei holidays, we noted a rise in the number of warnings. In light of this, Israel Police, together with the other national emergency organizations, is holding joint situational assessments, during which the level of preparations is set."

Later, Bar-Tzvi spoke about the increase in incitement to terror ahead of the holiday season, emphasizing that, "Every day, Israel Police holds joint meetings with other security sources, including the Shin Bet and IDF."

"The rise in the number of warnings, together with the incitement to terror, which has also increased ahead of the Tishrei holidays, brought us to special preparations in which thousands of police officers, Border Police officers, and volunteers have been stationed around the country every day, in order to prevent hostile incidents and secure places of prayer, places of entertainment, and the general public throughout the entire holiday period.

"We call to the public: Anyone who possesses a weapon and is skilled in its use when necessary should carry his weapons during these days," she concluded.