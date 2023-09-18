פעילות כוחות המשטרה ומג"ב בזירת הפיגוע במחסום מזמוריה דוברות המשטרה

A terrorist was neutralized this morning (Monday) after he attempted a stabbing attack at the Mizmoria checkpoint near the Har Homa neighborhood in Jerusalem on the road to Gush Etzion. At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

The police stated that "a suspect who came to the Mizmoria checkpoint along the wall in the Jerusalem envelope east of Sur Baher pulled out a knife at Border Police officers. A Border Police officer noticed the suspect open fire precisely and neutralized him. None of our forces were harmed.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council sent a message to its residents stating: "An attempted stabbing occurred this morning at the Mizmoria checkpoint, without injuries. The terrorist was neutralized. A large amount of force is at the scene, and traffic is slow.

There is heavy traffic at the scene, and police are directing drivers.