The Moldova Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus celebrated their official launch this week in Moldova, with Israel Allies Foundation President, Josh Reinstein, in attendance. Representatives of the Moldovan caucus include members of Parliament from four different political parties who are committed to supporting the State of Israel, its capital Jerusalem, and Israel’s right to exist within secure borders. The caucus also aims to assist in the fight against BDS and to help combat antisemitism.

“The establishment of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova is another way to express our friendship with the State of Israel,” shared Chairman of the Moldova Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, MP Ion Groza. “We are pleased to join the International Israel Allies network and we are looking forward to collaborating with other Israel Allies Caucuses in Europe and around the world. I believe that shared Judeo-Christian biblical values are an important basis upon which to strengthen relations with Israel and to combat antisemitism.”

Israel Allies Foundation European Executive Director, Leo van Doesburg, expressed his gratitude to Moldovan parliamentarians for establishing a pro-Israel caucus.

“It is an honor to celebrate the launch of the 19th Israel Allies Caucus in Europe. Your commitment to strengthen ties with Israel sets a positive example for other countries in Europe and the rest of the world. I believe that Moldova can play an important role in our European Israel Allies Network and I look forward to discussing the impactful ways in which we can work together to support Israel.”

Israel Allies Foundation President & Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Director, Josh Reinstein, said, “By joining the IAF family, these Moldovan parliamentarians are now connected to an international network with over 1500 parliamentarians who share their commitment to supporting Israel through our shared Judeo-Christian values. Together, we will work on translating the biblical support for Israel that these parliamentarians feel into real political action.”

The Moldova Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus celebrated the official launch of their caucus in a ceremony held on Thursday, September 14th, in the Parliament of Moldova in Chisinau.