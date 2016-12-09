תלישת המזוזה בצלמו

Last week, a mezuzah disappeared from the front of an apartment building in the city of Harish. After an examination of the building's security cameras, it was discovered that a restaurant deliveryman ripped the mezuzah off of the doorpost and threw it in the trash.

Waze Delivery fired the deliveryman involved.

The manager of the company located in Baka al-Gharbiyye said: "I want to apologize on behalf of the company to all the residents of Harish and express our apologies for the inappropriate incident that occurred during a delivery made by a courier of the company's employee. As a company, we respect every religion and every human being, the act that happened does not represent our values ".

He added that "according to the reports we received, it was seen that during the delivery the courier tore off the mezuzah and threw it in a garbage can. As a company that holds itself to high standards of integrity and respect for the customer, this is inappropriate and unacceptable."

He stated: "From the moment reports were heard that our new messenger violated our social and ethical procedures, we fired the messenger from our company. Please accept our apology. We understand that every person can make mistakes, and we would be happy if you gave us an opportunity to change and improve," he said at the end.

In the meantime, the commander of the Iron police station said that the Harish police are looking for the courier in order to time him for investigation. The police collected footage from cameras in the area of the case and according to them the suspect: "will be investigated according to law".

The B'Tzalmo organization submitted a complaint to the police with the demand that the deliveryman be prosecuted.

Attorney Michael Litvak said: "This is a serious attack against religious sensibilities and holy objects in Israel. The clear documentation is shocking and offensive to anyone with a Jewish soul. The lack of governance and the lack of personal security stand out again in light of the seriousness of the acts being committed openly in front of the cameras. I expect the Israel Police to track down the suspect, arrest him, and bring him to justice.''

B'Tzalmo CEO Shai Glick said: "This is a serious incident that cannot be passed over in silence. We will continue to follow the case and make sure the suspect is identified and brought to justice. I call on the shipping company to hand over the suspect's details to the police and fire him as soon as possible."