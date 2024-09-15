The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporationannounced that it will no longer invite former member of Knesset Abdulmalik Dehamshe (Ra’am) who condoned the October 7th massacre, to speak on its broadcasts.

Dehamshe said in an interview on the "Politi" discussion program, on the Mikan television channel, that, "On October 7th Hamas did not enter Israel to occupy the country, but only to release their prisoners and those who were taken hostage by Hamas are considered prisoners of war."

He added that "I emphasize here in the broadcast that you show me one picture of Hamas members who burned, raped or murdered women and babies, as you claim. Those who did those acts are the Gazan civilians, and not Hamas. Hamas entered Israel and fought against the army and the police, and took prisoners of war, who are only army and police personnel anyway. Those who kidnapped civilians are not Hamas. The murder of civilians and the burning of babies by Hamas are only made up ideas."

During the interview, when asked if he condones what happened, Dehamshe replied: "There is no need to condone it. It is a legal procedure, according to international law. Every occupier faces such a situation."

His response provoked sharp criticism, and following his claims, Shai Glick, CEO of the B’tzlamo organization, filed a complaint with the Israel Police, demanding that Dehamshe be prosecuted for incitement to murder and support for terrorism.

Glick pointed out that "there is no law in the world that allows the murder, rape and kidnapping of civilians," and that Dehamshe's statement constitutes justification for the severe acts of terrorism carried out in Israel on October 7th.

In addition, following Glick's appeal, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation stated that Dehamshe will no longer be invited to appear on its broadcasts.