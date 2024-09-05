Families of terror victims and of a number the hostages in Gaza have filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding a halt to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The petition was filed following the filing of a petition by left-wing organizations demanding the expansion of aid to Gaza.

The petition filed by attorney Yehuda Fua, the chairman of the B'Tzalmo human rights organization, claims that the humanitarian that is sent into Gaza ultimately ends up in the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization and is used to support terrorism.

In the request, it was stated that "the applicants are victims of a crime, members of the families of hostages who are in the hands of Hamas in violation of the laws of war, members of the families of those murdered during the Simchat Torah massacre, as well as members of the families of those killed in terrorist acts by Hamas. Some of the applicants survived the massacre but cannot return to their homes due to the ongoing terrorist activity of Hamas, which is maintained thanks to the aid it received."

"The applicants claim that the civil assistance mentioned in the petition constitutes direct aid to terrorism, and they request [that the court] declare that it is forbidden to aid terrorism and that this is against the law and immoral. They demand to join as respondents to the petition or as friends of the court to ensure that their rights as victims of a crime will be heard and so that they will be protected," it said.

Among the petitioners are the family members of Amit Buntzel, Elyakim Liebman, Eitan Mor, Jonathan Samerano, and Ran Gvili.

The peitioners stated that allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza allows Hamas to hold the hostages and to continue terrorist operations from within and while pretending to be the civilian population in Gaza.

Attorney Fua said, "The days when the Supreme Court and the extreme left played on their own playing field are over. We will demand justice, the fight against terrorism and the return of the hostages. The Supreme Court is committed to the human rights of the citizens of Israel and not to supporters of terrorism and the Hamas organization."