Left-wing organizations filed an urgent petition to the Supreme Court demanding that a temporary injunction be issued to prevent the government and the military from halting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The petitioners' claim is that the petition was filed following media reports that Israeli politicians had ordered the cessation of humanitarian aid to Gaza to press Hamas to release more hostages.

The petitioners argued that "according to the state's own estimates, the aid that has already entered Gaza is expected to last for five months, and the decision to stop the entry of humanitarian shipments is directly harming the civilian population in Gaza." They further argued that "this order constitutes a severe violation of international and Israeli law, as the occupying power is obligated to allow the supply of food, medicine and essential aid to the civilian population, without turning it into a bargaining chip."

Shai Glick, director of the nonprofit Batzlomo, responded: "This is a fifth column in every sense of the word. A string of organizations that did not apply a single ounce of pressure for the release of the hostages are now fighting against their release. It is time to call them by their name, a fifth column and the associations for the rights of Hamas."

"We demand that the Supreme Court throw them out of the courtroom and order them to pay exemplary legal costs of one million shekels as someone trying to harm Israel. If the petition is heard, we will join and represent the citizens of Israel and the families of the hostages and the murdered."