תלישת המזוזה בצלמו

Last week, a mezuzah disappeared from the front of an apartment building in the city of Harish. After an examination of the building's security cameras, it was discovered that a restaurant deliveryman ripped the mezuzah off of the doorpost and threw it in the trash.

The B'Tzalmo organization submitted a complaint to the police with the demand that the deliveryman be prosecuted.

Attorney Michael Litvak said: "This is a serious attack against religious sensibilities and holy objects in Israel. The clear documentation is shocking and offensive to anyone with a Jewish soul. The lack of governance and the lack of personal security stand out again in light of the seriousness of the acts being committed openly in front of the cameras. I expect the Israel Police to track down the suspect, arrest him, and bring him to justice.''

B'Tzalmo CEO Shai Glick said: "This is a serious incident that cannot be passed over in silence. We will continue to follow the case and make sure the suspect is identified and brought to justice. I call on the shipping company to hand over the suspect's details to the police and fire him as soon as possible."