The head of the IDF Home Front Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, delivered a situational update Sunday morning following the Iranian attack in Bat Yam, where four people were murdered.

"We've just come through a difficult night, with direct hits on two residential buildings—one in the heart of Bat Yam and another in Rehovot," Milo stated.

He reported that, "our forces, in coordination with all relevant authorities, are working to find additional survivors."

Milo emphasized the critical importance of following Home Front Command directives. "This tragic incident in Bat Yam is a stark reminder of how essential it is to heed the instructions. The moment you hear the alert, enter a protected space—it's a matter of life and death. We are facing challenging days ahead, but we are resolute. We have the spirit and the strength to work with you, to protect you, and to continue saving lives," he concluded.