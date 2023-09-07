In an operation based from the Shalem police station in Jerusalem, Border Police officers arrested Arab rioters who were throwing stones.

In preparation for the activity, a police minibus vehicle was recruited for the mission and converted into a civilian passenger vehicle. The police detectives changed into haredi garb for the mission, and the job of securing the troops was entrusted to Jerusalem district police officers and the Border Police.

As soon as the operational briefing was over, the bus carrying the operational team entered the streets of the Issawiya neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

As they were driving, they were noticed by a number of young men standing on the side of the road, and immediately after the camouflaged vehicle passed them, they threw stones at the passenger vehicle and then the "go" was given to the hidden and visible police forces in the vehicle.

The disguised detectives along with the uniformed teams quickly unloaded from the vehicle that was rammed and after a foot chase after the suspects, they were caught and arrested by the police forces. The two, 14 and 16 years old residents of eastern Jerusalem, were taken for questioning at the Shalem station.

The commander of the Shalem station, Dvir Tamim, who led the activity in the field, said: "Yesterday, we carried out another creative and proactive activity, due to cases in which stones were thrown at passing vehicles, cases that damaged property. In accordance with the policy of the district commander. We constantly continue to target the hazards and violent rioters who try to harm road users."

"The serious crimes of the suspects can easily lead to injury to human life, which is why we are working to locate and arrest them. We will continue to act in creative ways and with determination in order to capture anyone who throws stones at civilians."