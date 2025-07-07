A 3-year-old girl was murdered early Monday morning in the neighborhood of Sur Baher in eastern Jerusalem. Her father fled the scene but was apprehended and arrested following a brief chase by Border Police officers.

Police suspect the father, a resident of the neighborhood with a known psychiatric history, stabbed his daughter to death. He reportedly had no prior record of violence and no complaints had been filed against him. The child was staying with him as part of court-ordered visitation arrangements, as the parents are divorced.

Magen David Adom paramedic Yarin Shitrit, who arrived at the scene, said: "The girl was unconscious and suffering from penetrating injuries. We performed medical checks, but unfortunately, her injuries were severe and we had no choice but to pronounce her dead."