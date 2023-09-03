Over 120 Holocaust scholars from around the world published a letter in support of Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan amidst efforts by members of Israel's governing coalition to replace him, JPOST reported.

The letter reads: "As the members of the international community of Holocaust scholars and educators, we watch with great concern the recent attacks by the Israeli minister of Education on Dani Dayan, the Chairman of Yad Vashem, the foremost institution of Holocaust commemoration, remembrance, and research. Mr. Dayan, appointed in 2021, has served his institution with great distinction, allowing Yad Vashem to maintain and to reinforce its independent and non-partisan character."

"Today, when the memory of the Holocaust finds itself under increased pressure, when various institutions and governments become involved in Holocaust distortion and denial, the independence of Yad Vashem is more crucial than ever. Each attempt to seek political control over Yad Vashem is a clear threat to the memory of six million victims of the Shoah, and a challenge to the legitimacy of an institution which enjoys tremendous, and well-deserved prestige, worldwide. We call on the education minister and the government of Israel to make sure that Chairman Dani Dayan and Yad Vashem be allowed to continue their mission unhindered," the scholars added.

The scholars' letter follows another statement in support of Dayan by US State Department Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain.

"The U.S. values the crucial work of Yad Vashem & its director’s leadership as we work together on Holocaust education, remembrance, & research," she wrote. "Maintaining the independence of such institutions around the world is key as we face efforts to distort/deny the facts of the Holocaust."

Last week, it was reported that Education Minister Yoav Kisch is seeking to sack Dayan as head of Israel's leading Holocaust museum and replace him with someone with a stronger affiliation with the Likud party.