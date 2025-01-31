Yad Vashem Way inaugurated in New York

Tamar Major and Beth Katznelson, leaders of the Yad Vashem USA Foundation, joined Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan in Manhattan on Thursday for the official naming of "Yad Vashem Way" at 67th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Coming just days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this meaningful tribute was attended by elected officials, community leaders from NYC, and Holocaust survivors, reinforcing the urgent need to preserve memory and educate future generations.

The placement of this sign serves as a powerful reminder, encouraging passersby to Google “Yad Vashem,” learn about the Holocaust and its atrocities, and ensure that history is never forgotten.

“Yad Vashem is the vehicle, not the purpose,” Dayan told JNS. “This is one more way to accomplish the goal of bringing people to learn about the Shoah.”

“I think that we have an obligation towards the victims of the Shoah, to remember them,” he added. “The street sign is a kind of monument to the Shoah that will trigger reflection—reflection about the past, reflection about the present and reflection about the future.”

Rabbi Arthur Schneir, the rabbi of Park East and a Holocaust survivor, told attendees at the naming ceremony that he hopes the sign will inspire people to visit Yad Vashem in Israel.

“This is a very personal moment,” he said. “I was liberated in Budapest in January 1945, and Auschwitz was liberated on Aug. 27. Millions of Jews were still under the yoke of the Nazis, and thanks to the allies, the United States, France and England who were united at the time with the Soviet Union, we were liberated.”

“I could have been one of the one-and-a-half million children who never made it,” added Rabbi Schneir.

“I have stressed Holocaust remembrance for 63 years. Never forget. It can happen again. Hatred is taught. We are not born with hatred. Children are born with love, and so we have to be the bridge builders to remember never again.”