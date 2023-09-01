MK Zvi Succot (Religious Zionist Party) opened the school year on Friday at the Maayan Haim School in Eli, in the Binyamin region.

He met with the principal, Rabbi Oren Sitbon, and wished the first graders the best of luck on their new journey. After that, he continued to the other local schools, Shirat Hanna and Carmei Chen.

"I was excited this morning to open the school year in Eli. The amazing development of the educational system in the community makes us all very proud. Not only does Torah emerge from Eli, but we are proud of the particularly excellent education system. Wishing great success to all the students," Succot added.

Ariel Almaliach, chairman of the Eli council, added: "We were happy to open the school year this morning together with MK Zvi Succot. The wonderful education system in Eli is a source of pride for all of us, and we will continue to work to ensure that it will grow stronger and stronger."