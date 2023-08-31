Israel is reacting furiously to a remark made by Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation and of Major Cities Caroline Gennez, who claimed during an interview that "entire Palistestnian villages are being wiped off the map by Israelis."

Israeli Ambassador to Belgium Idit Rosenzweig-Abu took to Twitter to voice her disgust with the comment: "I was shocked to read the libelous and defamatory accusation made by Caroline Gennez in her interview in De Morgen. Today, the Embassy has issued an official letter of protest to Minister Gennez and the Belgian Ministery of Foreign Affairs."

In light of the remark, the Belgian ambassador in Israel, Jean-Luc Bodson, was summoned to the MFA for reprimand and required to provide explanations.

"Any human being should be shocked to read what the Belgian Minister said," Daniel Meron, the former Israeli Ambassador to the Czech Republic stated, "accusing Israel of wiping entire villages off the map. I am reminded of dark times."