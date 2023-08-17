The parents of Shoham David Turgeman, the four-year-old boy who drowned in a pool at a hotel in Eilat, have decided to donate his organs, according to the National Transplantation Center.

His heart was placed in a boy of his age. His liver was transplanted into a six-year-old girl, and his kidneys into a four-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

Shoham's father commented, "My dear son, I wanted you to know that two hours ago they called to tell me that your heart is still beating in a sweet 4-year-old boy like you. Thank you for what you gave and left to us in the world."

The family was on vacation in Eilat, when Shoham drowned in the pool. The MDA team that was called to the scene evacuated him to the hospital, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

"He was lying on the edge of the pool with the lifeguard performing CPR on him," repeated MDA medic Moran Biton. "Immediately we continued the medical treatment, put him in an intensive care vehicle and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing the resuscitation efforts."