German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that Berlin will not approve the transfer of military equipment to Israel, Ynet reported.

According to the report, the embargo includes weapons which would be used in the war in Gaza.

In his statement, Merz said he is "very concerned about the suffering of the population in the Strip." He also demanded that Israel "not take any steps toward annexation" of Judea and Samaria.

Merz also acknowledged that "Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas terrorism - which should not be allowed to take any role in the future governance of Gaza."