IDF soldiers mapped the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Tel Aviv yesterday in which security guard Hen Amir was murdered. In addition, four wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the mapping activity in the area of Romana village in the Menashe division, suspects threw a bomb at the soldiers, who responded by shooting at their attackers.

At the same time, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police officers arrested four wanted persons in the villages of Qilqis and Romana and the area of the city of Hebron. The arrested suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.