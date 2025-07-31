An unexpected emergency unfolded Thursday night aboard a Delta Airlines Airbus A330-900, which departed from Salt Lake City, Utah, en route to Amsterdam.

Approximately 275 passengers and 13 crew members were on board when the aircraft encountered intense turbulence at cruising altitude. The violent jolt forced the flight to divert and make an emergency landing at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Delta confirmed that 25 passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment. According to U.S. media reports, the turbulence was so extreme that several passengers were thrown from their seats, and a food cart was reportedly launched into the air.

Flight tracking systems showed a sudden drop of several hundred meters in altitude at the time of the incident. In response, the flight crew made the decision to divert and land immediately.

Emergency medical teams were on standby upon landing to assist the injured. In a statement, Delta emphasized that “the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” adding that support teams are actively assisting those affected and their families.