Hen Amir, a 42-year-old municipal security guard was murdered on Saturday afternoon in a shooting attack on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv.

Amir is survived by his wife Vered and three daughters. His family has agreed to donate his organs in order so save additional lives.

The incident took place after two security guards at the scene turned to the terrorist, who had aroused their suspicions. In response, the terrorist drew his weapon and began firing at the head of one of the security guards. The second security guard neutralized the terrorist, who later died in the hospital.

The terrorist has been identified as a resident of Jenin, who was found to be carrying a letter announcing his intention to become a "martyr."

Shabak (Shin Bet) has identified the terrorist as Kamel Abu Bakr, 22, a resident of Rummanah, who had been hiding in Jenin for the past six months. Abu Bakr was known to be affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group, and did not hold an entry permit into Israel due to his terrorist affiliation.

The agency is investigating how he entered Israel.

Police are searching the area for accomplices.

A statement from Magen David Adom (MDA) read: "At 6:44 PM, MDA's 101 Dispatch Center in Dan region received a report of a man injured by a gunshot on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv. MDA EMTs and paramedics rushed to the scene, and provided medical treatment to a man in serious condition."

It added, "The 40-year-old man suffered a penetrating injury and was transported to Ichilov Hospital while undergoing CPR."

MDA EMTs Shai Bachar and Shimon Pinchas said: "We arrived on scene to find a great deal of commotion. A 40-year-old man was lying unconscious, with no pulse and no breathing, and had sustained penetrating injuries to his body. We immediately initiated CPR and transported him to the hospital in a MDA mobile intensive care unit. He remains in critical condition."

A short time after the terror attack, the IDF announced that it is raising the level of alert on the "seam line" and the crossings, due to concern of attempted infiltrations by terrorists.

Following the terror attack, the organizers of the anti-government protests are expected to hold a quiet protest without organized attempts to block the Ayalon Highway.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who arrived at the scene, praised the supervisors' actions: "There is no doubt that the quick and professional action saved lives," he said. "A few meters from here, we can see the cafes full of people, and understand the enormity of the tragedy which was prevented. That is thanks to the alacrity and efforts to make contact [with the terrorist]."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: "I commend the personnel of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality security patrol for their alertness and for engaging, thereby thwarting a much more serious attack. Our security forces will settle accounts with everyone who seeks to attack us."

Stephanie Hallett Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, U.S. Mission to Israel, responded: "Extending my deepest condolences to the family of the municipal security officer who succumbed to wounds he sustained during today’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv."