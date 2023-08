IDF forces, overnight Thursday, eliminated a terrorist during an operation to apprehend fugitives in Tulkarem in Samaria.

Upon entering the city, the forces were engaged by terrorists who fired on them and threw explosives and rocks at the soldiers from the Golani Reconnaissance company, who returned fire.

A military source told Kan News that the terrorist was killed as he threw an explosive device at one of the officers. Explosive shrapnel marks were found on the terrorist's body.