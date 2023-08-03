Agudath Israel of America, an American organization that represents haredi Jews, is calling on the American administration not to interfere in Israel's domestic policies, including the government's judicial reform plan.

"Agudath Israel of America takes no position on the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms. But, whatever the merits or shortcomings of that plan, American lawmakers and other government officials, while they are entitled to their opinions, should not be seeking to use their positions of power to meddle in the internal affairs of another sovereign democratic state," the organization wrote in a statement published Wednesday.

"What form, if any, judicial reform in Israel should take is a matter for Israelis to determine through Israel’s vibrant democratic process," it added.

The statement concluded: "The United States would rightly resent another nation’s attempts to influence our own internal political affairs. Members of Congress and other American officials should ponder that and leave Israeli issues to Israelis."

Many factors in the US government, including President Biden himself, have been applying pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials to halt the judicial reform legislation process.