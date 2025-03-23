Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam, who was abducted by terrorists and mistakenly killed by IDF fire after escaping his captors, spoke on Sunday about the calls for extreme actions that she has heard on social media and from public figures.

"I wake up and hear harsh words - 'We'll burn set the country ablaze, we won't pay taxes, the democracy is gone,' and I ask myself, is that really true?" she pondered.

"I live here, I feel like I live in a democratic country. I want to pay taxes, I want to continue living here. I'm afraid of when every time we don't like something, so suddenly we'll stop doing things and burn and break everything. I have only one country - this country, the State of Israel. This country is my home. I don't want anyone to burn down by country, I don't want them to take it from me, I don't want them to break it," she added.

Haim asked the public: "I ask from everyone, all of us, on the right and the left - even though I always say that there's no such thing as right and left - we are all here together. Remember for a moment that we really have no other place, if we burn down this place - where will we go?

"I ask everyone - and I'm sure it's not just me - to stop. Stop it, stop this drift of burning, of breaking, of dismantling. It's in our hands. Correct, we aren't happy about a lot of things, but the question is, is this the way? For me, it's not. This is not my way, and I know that it's not the way of many people. We lost so many things in this war - so what, now we'll lose our home too?" she concluded.