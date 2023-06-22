Fantastic Deals in Israeli Real Estate

Whether you are considering Aliyah and want to buy your dream home, are thinking about a second home for visits or want to purchase property in Israel as a secure investment, the time to act is now.

It’s no secret that real estate prices in Israel have been consistently on the rise for the past few years. According to Gidon Katz, CEO of IMP and an expert in real estate marketing, demand for real estate in Israel never slows, hence the high prices that are fueled by that demand. That said, there has been a significant slowdown in the local market due to rising interest rates.

“That slump, together with the strong pound, have created a special opportunity for foreign investors,” says Katz. "Additionally, developers are currently offering special deals and more flexible terms, making this the perfect time to seize the opportunity to invest in real estate in Israel."

Take advantage of these rare opportunities at the Israeli Real Estate Show, to be held at Kinloss Gardens in Finchley Synagogue on June 25 from 10:30 to 17:30.

Get the inside stories about Anglo communities across Israel and meet the developers and estate agents so that you can get first dibs on the latest projects. Light refreshments will be served and participation is free. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn about all your options and discover how you, too, can transform your dream into reality.

