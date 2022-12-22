The University of Michigan Police Department announced on Thursday it was ending an investigation into a November antisemitic assault against a Jewish student due to a lack of leads.

Police said that the incident occurred on November 10 on the university’s North Campus. A Jewish student was accosted by a man walking in the opposite direction who grabbed hold of the student, making an antisemitic remark, CBS News reported.

Investigators described the assault as a criminal case of ethnic intimidation, releasing a description of the suspect.

A spokesperson for the university told the Jewish Journal shortly after the assault occurred that “these types of attacks are in direct with conflict with our deeply held values as a university.”

But six weeks later, University of Michigan Police announced that the case was closed because of a “lack of leads,” according to the Algemeiner.