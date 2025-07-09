America's largest national teachers' union has banned its members from using materials provided by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) while teaching students, Jewish Insider reported.

The ADL condemned the move by the National Education Association and stated that it was "profoundly disturbing that a group of NEA activists would brazenly attempt to further isolate their Jewish colleagues and push a radical, antisemitic agenda on students."

On Sunday, NEA members voted "not use, endorse, or publicize materials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), such as its curricular materials or statistics." The vote was made despite pleas from Jewish teachers that it sent a message of tolerance of hate toward Jews.

The move was made following a campaign called #DropTheADLFromSchools, which sought to prevent materials from the leading antisemitism watchdog from being taught to students.

The NEA's Jewish Affairs caucus also condemned the move, noting that it comes as antisemitic incidents and hate crimes have reached historic highs in the US. The caucus told Jewish Insider that it would continue to use ADL materials despite the vote.

The ADL and other antisemitism monitoring organizations have been subject to a campaign of delegitimization as antisemitic incidents rose. Last year, Wikipedia's editors voted to declare the ADL “generally unreliable” on the issue of antisemitism and added the organization to a list of banned and partially banned sources.