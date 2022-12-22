The Otzma Yehudit party on Thursday evening published a list of goals it achieved in its coalition deal with the Likud party.

Among other things, it was determined that a Chief Rabbi would be appointed from the religious Zionist sector, a law would be enacted to commemorate the Torah scholarship and national contributions of former Chief Rabbis Avraham Shapira and Mordechai Eliyahu, and a law to commemorate the victims of the 1929 Hebron Massacre would be enacted.

Another significant matter is the enactment of a law according to which the directors of the government ministries will themselves appoint the legal advisors of the ministries.

The parties agreed to establish in law a minimum sentence of three years in prison for agricultural crime and a minimum sentence of three years in prison for extorting protection money. In addition, the 'Dromi Law' would be extended to IDF bases.

Otzma Yehudit also demanded and received an immunity law for IDF soldiers and members of the security forces.

On the subject of maintaining Israel's Jewish majority and identity, it was decided to amend the grandfather clause of the Law of Return and on actions to remove illegal infiltrators and illegal immigrants.

Other achievements include: a special unit will be established in the Shabak to deal with crime within Arab society, the government will promote a ban on the waving or display of PLO flags in institutions supported by the state or local authorities, Article 7A, on the basis of which right-wing candidates suspected of inciting racism have been disqualified from serving in the Knesset, will be repealed and legislation stating that incitement against the haredi population will be considered racism.

The parties also agreed that the government will recognize Be'er Sheva as a metropolitan city, so the residents will benefit from a variety of services. Another agreement was that the Justice Ministry will examine a 'shemita' option for debtors based on the Biblical law cancelling all debts every seventh year.

The agreements also included a national emergency plan to prevent looting and destruction of heritage sites and the strengthening of heritage infrastructures - in the Judean Desert, Judea and Samaria, and the Jordan Valley for a total of 150 million shekels and the planting of olive trees in Area C in order to prevent the Palestinian Authority takeover of the area.