US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, on Sunday night posted a photo to Twitter of them lighting the first candle of Hanukkah.

“Hanukkah is a special time in our home. As we join millions worldwide in celebrating miracles, we remember that light will always triumph over darkness,” they wrote.

“From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah.”

Meanwhile, the National Menorah at the White House was lit on Sunday evening to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will debut a White House menorah at a Hanukkah party on Monday, marking the first time a menorah has been added to the White House permanent collection.