Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday asked the leaders of G7 countries to sign on to his call for a Global Peace Summit to take place this winter.

The aim of the meeting would be to return Ukraine to pre-war conditions, with a goal of implementing Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan, which demands withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine and no territorial concessions, Reuters reported.

"I propose to convene a special summit – the Global Peace Formula Summit – to decide how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskyy said to G7 leaders, according to his office.

"I suggest that you, like other conscientious states, show your leadership – in the implementation of the peace formula as a whole or its specific points."

The meeting did not result in a commitment from G7 nations but the organization issued a statement that called for an arrangement to be reached to bring peace to Ukraine once the conflict is over.

"With a view to a viable post-war peace settlement, we remain ready to reach arrangements together with Ukraine and interested countries and institutions on sustained security and other commitments to help Ukraine defend itself, secure its free and democratic future, and deter future Russian aggression in line with its rights enshrined in the UN Charter," the statement said.

Russia has not indicated it is willing to give up territories annexed from Ukraine in September, leaving a big question mark surrounding the possibility of returning Ukraine to its pre-war borders, a main plank of Kyiv’s peace plan.