Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has embroiled himself in legal wranglings with his detractors, determined to overcome the "poison machine," as he calls it.

According to a report in "Weekend News," Bennett has sent a warning in advance of a legal suit against prominent Rabbi Yossi Mizrachi, whose Torah classes are broadcast in Israel and across the world. Bennett is demanding that Rabbi Mizrachi apologize and also pay him compensation of 100 thousand shekels, after the rabbi said in one of his classes that Bennett isn't Jewish as his mother is not a Jew.

The class in question was uploaded to the rabbi's Youtube channel. In it, he says (in English) that, "No one can bear him [Bennett] - not a single person. There's no one as hated as him because of what he did. He broke all the promises he made, deceived everyone, deceived all his voters, joined up with the Muslim Brotherhood, and betrayed Israel."

Rabbi Mizrachi then added, "And furthermore, we found out just this week that his mother isn't even Jewish. In other words, he's not Jewish himself."

Bennett's lawyers emphasize that if Rabbi Mizrachi refuses to publish an apology, delete the videos in which he makes the statements, and pay compensation, they will open a court case against him and demand far greater compensation.