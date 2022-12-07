Terrorists opened fire at a military post at the back gate of the settlement of Ofra in Binyamin Wednesday afternoon. There were no casualties.

The terrorists fled towards the Arab village of Ein Yabrud. IDF forces from the 92nd Battalion of the Kfir Brigade fired at the terrorists' vehicle - which continued driving. The hunt for the terrorists continues.

A 19-year-old man was lightly injured in a stone-throwing attack on a road in the southern Mount Hebron Tuesday night.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic who was dispatched to the incident was shocked to discover that the injured person was his son, who was injured by broken glass. The victim was treated by the MDA team and was taken to Soroka Medical Center with injuries to his face and limbs.

At the same time as the stone attack, a driver arrived at the gate of the settlement of Carmel and reported that a kilometer north of the settlement he was shot at by two masked men who were trying to block the road. The army is conducting searches in the area.

Last night, terrorists opened fire at the security patrol of Carmi Tzur who was traveling on the route that surrounds the settlements in Gush Etzion. Backpacks were found during searches by IDF forces in the area. There were no casualties and no damage was caused.