IDF soldiers on Tuesday spotted suspects who attempted to cross from Egypt into Israeli territory and smuggle drugs.

The soldiers operated to thwart the smuggling attempt and apprehended ten suspects who crossed into Israeli territory. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

In addition, the soldiers located and confiscated the drugs.

The IDF and Israel Police forces are currently conducting searches and blockages have been set up in order to rule out the presence of other suspects in the area.

No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued.