Ye clearly outsmarted Trump. He manipulated Trump and used him to promote his own objective of having Ye’s run-for-president announcement publicized over nearly every news medium, while, simultaneously,damaging Trump’s chances for a successful run. Kanye tried to suck away Trump’s support among highly religious Christian groups, antisemites, other bigots and supremacists, and move them over to support the “new prophet” – Ye West.

In his imaginary narrative of the dinner, Kanye told stories about how he got Trump to lose it when he asked the Donald to be Kanye’s running mate. He also cast dirt on Trump’s character by describing how he gossiped, tossed some mean words and diminished Kardashian, the mother of Ye's children. He painted Trump in the color of white supremacism by claiming that “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes”. He blamed Trump of disloyalty to his supporters by standing on the sidelines and not coming to their defense, when authorities went after the January 6th protesters who were hunted by the Democrats and their politically motivated law-enforcement agencies.

In addition, Kanye used his newly visible platform to promote his presidential agenda of converting the democratic nature of the US into a Christian Autocracy (and specifically not a Judeo-Christian one).

The whole circumstance of what actually took place in Mar-a-Lago looks and smells like a conspiracy to trap Trump. The part exposing the nature and purpose of the dinner meeting is the fact that Kanye brought over his new “best friend”, Fuentes, a white supremacist, without letting Trump know about it ahead of the meeting.

Why would a black guy befriend a white supremacist? Even when these two share the same lies and distortion about Jews, there is still a titanic chasm between them when it comes to the question of racism directed at black people. When someone is offered the opportunity to see an ex-president and share dinner with “His Majesty”, would he bring along anyone, let alone a person who is anything but a best and most loyal friend?

The only logical conclusion is that it was a ploy to trap and devalue Trump while promoting Kanye in the process. The means justified the end.

The other question that comes to mind is who conceived this whole scenario? Was it just Kanye, or did he have some backing?

It is conceivable that Kanye conceived and executed the setup on his own. But it is also possible that he received help and advice from Trump-haters. And there are many, all over The agenda calling for Damaging Trump is surrounding the globe. It is not limited to Democrats; it is a global phenomenon. Kanye could have used that to his advantage. After all, he is a self-made millionaire. He is mean and sick-minded, and a persona-non-grata as of late, but he must be smart; he must be a professional manipulator; he is famous; and he knows where to go for backing and support.

If he could get a professional white supremacist to join him--a black person--on his trip, he could get other Trump-haters, even Democrats, to support this set-up.

It is thought-provoking to speculate on the fallout of this whole event.