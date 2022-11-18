A leading UK Jewish organization slammed a decision by British prosecutors to drop charges against two men allegedly involved in the May 2021 “Convoy for Palestine.”

This week it was announced by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) that after the evidence against the two suspects was reviewed, there was "no longer a realistic prospect of either defendant being convicted,” the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The decision was denounced by Campaign Against Antisemitism as 'shameful.'

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif and Jawaad Hussain were charged with “using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred” while part of a convoy driving through North London during the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas.

CPS also declined to proceed with charges in July against two other men who were alleged to have incited racial hated as part of the convoy, also citing lack of evidence.

None of the participants of the convoy are now facing charges.

“The CPS has dropped all charges over the notorious convoy. Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill must immediately explain this decision or resign,” Campaign Against Antisemitism said on Twitter. “We are exploring whether we can bring a private prosecution and…whether we could bring a judicial review against CPS.”

The advocacy organization noted on its website that “as fighting flared in Gaza, a convoy waving the flag of the Palestinian Authority set off from the north of England, heading into London. Men in one of the cars shouted from a megaphone: ‘F*** the Jews…f*** all of them. F*** their mothers, f*** their daughters, and show your support for Palestine.’ The speaker went on to call listeners to ‘Rape their [the Jews’] daughters.’ The incident took place a very short distance from a synagogue and was condemned by the Prime Minister and Home Secretary.”

They added that the “car was part of a convoy of some 200 cars displaying Palestinian Authority flags which started in Bradford, passing through Sheffield and Leicester down the M1 motorway before veering into Hendon and Golders Green, two North London neighbourhoods with large Jewish populations. According to witnesses, convoy participants shouted abuse at Jewish passersby, including: ‘Free Palestine! Go back to Poland.’”

Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement: “If the CPS is incapable of bringing to justice the people who drove through London in broad daylight on camera calling for the rape of Jewish women and girls, then it has reached the absolute pinnacle of pointlessness.”

They added: “This was a crime that sent Jewish families running in fear and caused the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to demand action. Britain’s Jews are facing surging hatred and are crying out for justice.”

The organization is examining whether it can launch a private prosecution. It is also considering bringing a judicial review against the CPS.

“It shames our country that our criminal justice system has yet again left Britain’s Jews to fend for themselves,” they said.